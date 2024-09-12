Bahrain - Espatriates will be now made to clear all their pending bills and amounts due to the government before leaving the country.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry Municipal Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa informed the Capital Trustees Board yesterday that their proposal submitted 14 months ago has been approved by the Cabinet’s Ministerial Committee for Financial, Economic and Fiscal Balancing Affairs.

He pointed out that the approval took time as implementation studies were necessary to ensure effectiveness, smoothness and preciseness.

“The bills’ system, municipal and utility, will be now linked with all concerned ministries and government bodies,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

“This enhances the collection of overdue amounts especially from non-Bahrainis whenever they intend to leave the country, intend renewals or seek any other governmental services related to their residency in the country.”

The board in June 2023 unanimously gave the green light to a revised system after the original proposal recommended that the government collect just municipal payments.

The new proposal, now approved by the government, includes utility bills, fines and other financial dues.

According to the Capital Trustees Authority (Capital Municipality), money owed by the expatriates reached BD4.1 million in 2022.

Currently, only candidates running in elections to Parliament, municipal councils, community societies, clubs, organisations and establishments are expected to prove they don’t owe any money to the government.

“We are not trying to restrict freedom of movement for expatriates, but they shouldn’t be leaving the country when they owe money to the government in the form of fees, fines or bills,” said board vice-chairwoman Khulood Al Qattan, who originally came up with the proposal.

“The new system targets expats whose employment contracts have been terminated, or those returning to their home country for good, however, the government’s planned implementation is idealistic,” she added.

“Many expatriates owe the government huge sums of money and they disappear and are never heard from again.

“We are looking to end that through a system that is efficient, reliable and can’t be evaded.

“The new linking system will ensure that whenever an expat is at Bahrain International Airport, King Fahad Causeway or the Khalifa Port trying to leave pay what they owe.”

However, Ms Al Qattan added that the strategy should not contravene any international agreements.

“We don’t want expatriates to be refused to exit because they owe some low amount or have an open account with a valid work permit – the new smart system will show that through the passport number or CPR,” she explained.

“A due payment is a due payment, but again the government needs to come up with a mechanism that is flexible and doesn’t leave hundreds of expats stranded at the airport or any exit.

Ms Al Qattan said owed amounts by expatriates had reached millions of dinars, with BD4.1m just being late municipal fees and rents in 2022.

“Expatriates could be made to sign an online agreement that they are aware that they wouldn’t be allowed to leave the country if they owe any money to the government,” she said.

“The same could be applicable for renewal of smart cards or residency. Payments could be made at special counters, or online.

“Travel agents or online providers could ask for a clearance certificate or electronic document before issuing tickets and the same with online booking with a clearance code being entered, assuming the system is not updated automatically.

“Settlement or installment deals could also be accepted from those planning to return to Bahrain, say after a holiday, in such cases the sponsor can stand as guarantee.”

