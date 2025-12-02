Egypt - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has issued its first unified guide to all FRA services, a move aimed at simplifying the business environment for individuals and companies operating within Egypt’s non-banking financial sector.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the Authority and represents a major step forward in the development and modernization of non-banking financial services.

Acting as a core operational tool, the new guide supports the FRA’s institutional transformation efforts by enhancing the efficiency of its work systems. It aligns with the Authority’s broader vision to improve the business climate, streamline procedures, strengthen transparency, and provide open access to information—contributing to a more advanced, investment-attractive, and inclusive non-banking financial sector.

Mohamed Farid, Chairperson of the FRA, said the guide is part of an ambitious strategy to upgrade the institutional and regulatory framework governing non-banking financial activities, with the aim of creating a more conducive investment environment, improving financial stability, and protecting all stakeholders.

“This guide is not merely a reference; it is a central operational tool in the Authority’s digital transformation journey, and a starting point for unifying procedures and ensuring fairness and efficiency in the delivery of our services,” Farid said.

He added that the FRA is continuously developing and updating its services to keep pace with global regulatory trends and to support a more inclusive, sustainable, and competitive non-banking financial sector.

Serving as the official reference for all stakeholders, the guide covers all areas supervised by the FRA, including the capital market, insurance, and non-banking financing activities. It also outlines services related to financial reporting, compliance, complaints, auditors, and more.

The guide establishes unified and transparent procedures by clearly defining each service, specifying required documents, and detailing application steps—thereby reducing discretionary interpretations. It also sets mandatory timelines for service delivery and outlines the regulatory rules governing each activity.

Its scope is comprehensive, covering capital market services such as establishment procedures, trading, investment funds, issuance activities, and corporate governance. It also includes services for insurance and reinsurance companies and registration processes for insurance professionals, alongside all non-banking financing services including mortgage finance, leasing, factoring, microfinance, and SME-related services.

By enabling stakeholders to better understand their rights and obligations, the guide aims to strengthen trust and stability across the market. It also represents a major step in the FRA’s digital transformation initiative, as services are being structured for delivery through modern, efficient electronic systems.

The FRA encouraged all market participants to use the guide as their primary reference and affirmed that it will be updated regularly to reflect legal and regulatory developments and to align with international best practices.

