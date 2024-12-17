Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi hosted Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein in Cairo on Monday for a series of high-level talks. The discussions began with a private bilateral meeting, followed by an expanded session involving delegations from both countries.

Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy reported that the talks focused on key regional developments and the coordination of policies, particularly concerning the ongoing situation in the Palestinian territories. Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

El-Shenawy further noted that President Al-Sisi and King Abdullah reiterated their firm stance against any efforts to marginalize the Palestinian cause, including attempts to displace Palestinians from their land or undermine the two-state solution. The leaders underscored that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The talks also addressed the situation in Syria, with both leaders stressing the importance of supporting the Syrian state. As members of the Arab Contact Committee on Syria, Egypt and Jordan reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and the security of its people. They called for the launch of an inclusive political process that represents all segments of Syrian society and does not exclude any party.

In addition, President Al-Sisi and King Abdullah discussed the political and security situation in Lebanon. They expressed support for the recent ceasefire agreement and underscored the need for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to Lebanon’s security, sovereignty, and stability, rejecting any aggression against the country and urging all parties to work together to prevent further escalation in the region.

The spokesperson concluded by highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral coordination between Egypt and Jordan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of strengthening ties and expanding cooperation in various sectors to meet the aspirations of their peoples.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

