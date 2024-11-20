Egypt - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is preparing to introduce the electronic know your customer (eKYC) service in the first half (H1) of 2025, CEO of Digital Financial Identity Tamer Gadalla told Asharq Business.

eKYC will enable digital verification and authentication of customer identity.

Gadalla also revealed that the CBE has completed the procedures of establishing the company in charge of identifying customers.

