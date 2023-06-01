Tunisia - Tunisia’s country partnership strategy which will cover the years from 2023 to 2027 will go up for approval by the World Bank’s board of directors on June 15.

The World Bank paused discussions around this strategy, following a controversy that was sparked by the case of sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia.

Better known as the “country partnership framework” (CPF), this strategy outlines “strategic directions for operational engagements” in the next five years.

Vice-President of the World Bank (WB) for the Middle East and North Africa Region Ferid Belhaj had announced last April that the country partnership strategy with Tunisia should be presented by mid- June to the WB board of directors.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).