Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the USD and the EGP went down on Monday, hitting EGP 48.2 for buying and EGP 48.3 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr.

Meanwhile, it recorded EGP 48.15 for purchasing and EGP 48.15 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

At the United Bank, the US dollar traded at EGP 48.12 for buying and EGP 48.22 for selling.

