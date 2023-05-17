UK-based hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with Egypt’s Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment to establish two hotels in West Cairo, as per a press release on May 15th.

The two hotels, namely InterContinental West Cairo 205 and voco West Cairo 205 Suites, are set to be inaugurated by January 2028 and June 2026, respectively.

The 1-million-square meter dual hotel project will comprise offices, residence units, retail outlets, business parks, hospitals and clinics, an international school, and a Canal Walk Island including residential spaces and retail stores.

Arkan Palm’s 205 mixed-use real estate project will expand IHG’s portfolio in Egypt by adding 390 rooms.

“The new InterContinental West Cairo 205 builds on the brand’s long-standing legacy in Egypt and strengthens our luxury portfolio in the capital by offering world-class stays to guests,” said Haitham Mattar, IHG’s Managing Director in India, Middle East, and Africa.

“Also gaining momentum in the country is our premium brand voco, which combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand,” Mattar added.

“We are pleased to be growing our hospitality portfolio in Egypt with our esteemed partner, IHG,” Tamer Badr Eldin, Chief Executive Officer of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment commented.

