The UK-based oil and natural gas company bp will invest $3.5 billion in Egypt in the fields of oil exploration and development over the coming three years, according to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and bp’s CEO Bernard Looney.

The meeting tackled boosting cooperation between both sides in several areas, including carbon emissions reduction, energy transition, and green hydrogen production.

