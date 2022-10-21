RABAT: Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and his accompanying delegation met with Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of National Defense Administration in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi also met with Belkhir El Farouk Inspector-General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) and Commander of the South Zone.

During the two meetings, the top officials reviewed cooperation relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, especially in the military and defence fields, and ways of enhancing them to advance their mutual interests.