Tunisia - The Independent Regional Electoral Authority (IRIE) in Tozeur had received by Tuesday 35 candidacies for the local elections scheduled for December 24, Amira Brira, the IRIE communications officer in Tozeur, told TAP.

The applications, including three from candidates with special needs, were distributed as follows 6 in the Tozeur delegation, 5 in Nefta, 6 in Tamerza, 2 in Hezoua, 9 in Hamet Djerid and 7 in Degueche.

According to the same source, the majority of these applications meet the required conditions.

