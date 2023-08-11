Tunisia - Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Abdelmonem Belaati, stressed Tunisia's desire to increase the level of technical and financial cooperation in agriculture and fisheries with South Africa and to enhance the promotion of Tunisian agricultural products in this market, especially dates and olive oil.

During a meeting on Thursday with Tunisia's ambassador in Pretoria, Karima Bardaoui, he also emphasised the need to seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the exchange of experiences in the agricultural sector, especially on ways to deal with water scarcity in the context of climate change and large crops, and the exchange of experiences in the field of scientific research, according to a statement from the ministry.

Pretoria (one of the largest cities in South Africa) is booming economically as it is one of the most economically influential industrial cities. It is also a major service and trading centre, active in many products and industries.

Pretoria's core products include cars, glass, furniture, tobacco, paper and steel industry.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).