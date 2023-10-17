The development of economic and trade relations between Tunisia and Türkiye was the focus of a meeting held in Istanbul between Minister of Trade and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, and her Turkish counterpart, Ömer Bolat, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Trade on Monday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the two ministers' participation in the Türkiye-Africa Economic and Business Forum (TABEF), which took place in Istanbul on October 12-13.

Ben Rejeb stressed the need to combine efforts to reduce the imbalance in the bilateral trade balance through a possible revision of the free trade agreement concluded between the two countries. This would minimise the trade deficit and strengthen Turkish partnership and investment in Tunisia, she pointed out.

The minister of trade also held other bilateral meetings with her African counterparts and officials, including the CEO of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Nardos Bekele-Thomas, and the African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, Albert M. Muchanga.

TABEF was attended by more than 24 trade ministers, official delegations from several African countries and nearly 1,300 representatives of Turkish and African companies

