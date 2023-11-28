Tunisia – The Trade and Export Development Ministry will work to preserve the subsidy system through its control, good governance and its orientation towards beneficiaries, said Minister of Commerce Kalthoum Ben Rejeb .

Answering questions from deputies during a plenary session held, Monday, on reviewing the budget of the Trade Ministry, Ben Rejeb emphasized the interest shown by her department to complete the digitization of distribution channels for subsidy products.

She indicated that this system was set up using existing data and will be updated by the structures concerned.

Regarding the shortage of bread, the minister underlined that the State imported large quantities of wheat in 2023, compared to the previous financial year.

She emphasized the regular supply of classified bakeries, during July and August , adding that some parties are seeking to make a crisis in the country and sow disorder through illegal practices.

The ministry is in the process of carrying out a census of classified and unclassified bakeries so as to provide subsidized bread for the entire population, especially since the database dates from 2008, the same source added. Based on the new data, measures and decisions will be taken, she said.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).