The tourist revenues reached TND 153 million during the first ten days of 2024, up 16.5% compared with the same period in 2023, according to statistics published on Friday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

These revenues are sufficient to cover 134.5% of external debt servicing, which fell slightly by 13% to TND 114 on January 10.

Work remittances rose by 7% to TND 196 million.

The increase in tourism revenues and work remittances, coupled with the fall in foreign debt servicing, helped boost net foreign currency assets.

The latter were close to TND 26 billion (118 days of imports) on January 18, 2024, compared with TND 22.5 billion (98 days of imports) during the same period last year.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).