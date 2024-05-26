(TAP) - Cumulative tourism revenues and labor income cover 68% of cumulative external debt services, as of May 20, 2024, according to data published, Friday, by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Tourism revenues stood at the level of 1.9 billion dinars, up 7.7%, compared to the same date last year, while labor income increased by 4%. , at 2.7 billion dinars.

Regarding cumulative external debt services, they reached nearly 6.9 billion dinars on May 20, compared to 3.3 billion dinars during the same period last year, which represents an increase by 104%.

The BCT indicators also highlighted the evolution of net foreign currency assets at 22.7 billion dinars (the equivalent of 104 days of imports), as of May 24, compared to 21, 5 billion dinars (93 days of import), in May 2023.

