Tunisia - The Merchant Marine and Ports Office (French: OMMP) raised the number of commercial voyages through the ports of La Goulette and Zarzis to 252 in 2023, up 19% on last year.

The move is part of preparations for the return of Tunisian expatriates and the tourist season.

Sea passenger numbers are expected to reach 512,000 in 2023 up from 503,000 last year (+2%), the Transport Ministry said on Tuesday. The number of cars is projected to rise 5% to 174.



The Office is seeking to beef up human resources and logistical means in the ports of La Goulette and Zarzis so as to offer the best port services during the summer season.

The Tunisian Navigation Company (French: CTN) will ensure an accommodation capacity of 402, 936 passengers and 150,127 cars during the summer season (June 15-September 15). Preferential tariffs will be maintained for Tunisian expatriates.

Similarly, 147 crossings on the routes of Genoa and Marseille, including 9 through the Port of Zarzis, are scheduled.



