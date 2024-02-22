Prime Minister, Ahmed Hachani, Wednesday, Chaired, in Tunis, the third meeting of the Higher Investment Council for 2024.

The meeting laid emphasis on the need to consolidate coordination between the various stakeholders so as to boost investment in Tunisia and create wealth.

The meeting was also devoted to the implementation of the decisions made during the council held on February 9, as well as reviewing requests to obtain incentives for the third batch of projects, reads a press release of the Prime Ministry.

The council has approved a series of incentives aimed at supporting investment projects.

The meeting was attended by permanent and non-permanent ministers of the council as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).