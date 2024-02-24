Tunisia - The final results of the local elections will be announced on February 27, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouaskar announced on Friday, during an information day dedicated to the process of setting up the National Council of Regions and Districts in the governorate of Gafsa.

Once the results are announced, the members of the local councils will be summoned by the governors within 8 days to set up the local councils, Bouaskar added.

The first inaugural meeting will be chaired by the member with the highest number of votes in each local council, who will in turn assume the provisional chairmanship of the council to which he or she belongs for a period of 3 months.

The ceremony to swear in the president of the said council will be recorded in minutes drawn up for this purpose, following which the draw for the representation of local councils on the regional council will take place within the next 24 hours.

Bouaskar also indicated that the meeting with the members of the local councils of the Gafsa governorate had been an opportunity to dispel the doubts surrounding the delimitation of the respective competences of the delegate, the governor and the local councils, calling for "legislative intervention" to settle the issue.

Pending the adoption of a text "apportioning" powers, Bouaskar pointed out that the rules governing the operation and organisation of local councils would be governed by Organic Law No. 29 of May 9, 2018 promulgating the Local Authorities Code.

As for the remit of the local councils, the ISIE President specified that these structures will mainly be in charge of supervising blocked development projects planned at the level of delegations and governorates.

As part of their mission, they will also have the right to demand accountability and to propose new projects to be included in the 2025 budget and the national development plan to be validated by the second parliamentary chamber, the National Council of Regions and Districts.

