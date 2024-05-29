Tunisia and Italy inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the digital technology and its applications in industry.

Signed by Communication Technologies Minister Nizar Ben Neji and Italy's Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, this MoU covers the creation of two national focal points in both countries and the setting up of a joint team.

This MoU reflects joint keeness to boost economic and industrial cooperation initiatives and facilitate investment and initiatives by Tunisian and Italian companies through the organisation of business forums, conferences and workshops.

It also demonstrates the interest shown in scaling up cooperation in technology transfer by sharing experience and expertise in research, innovation and training. This in addition to facilitating access to and implementation of projects in the public and private sectors in AI areas.

The minister emphasised the importance of cooperation between Tunisia and Italy, the country's strategic partner, especially in the digital technology and entrepreneurship.

Urso voiced his country's willingness to support Tunisia in its digital transition through the exchange of experiences and expertise in the development of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and aerospace activities.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).