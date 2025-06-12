Tunis – President Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sara Zaâfrani Zenzri to discuss the performance of several public institutions and enterprises, as well as a number of draft legal texts.

The President reiterated that "laws and regulations alone are not sufficient if those tasked with implementing them lack a sense of responsibility or are not fully committed to serving the public".

He added that he is personally monitoring the functioning of various public services—duties that should, in principle, fall under the direct responsibility of national, regional, and local authorities.

The Head of State underscored that serving citizens is a sacred duty incumbent upon every public official. A legal text, he noted, does not derive its value merely from its existence, but also—and equally—from the dedication of those responsible for its enforcement.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).