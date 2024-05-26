(TAP) - Tunisia has the lowest annual net costs of human resources compared to a sample of 8 countries which included Romania, Bulgaria, Morocco, Italy, Spain, the UK, France and Germany, according to a report on «Factor Costs in Tunisia 2024» published at the beginning of the year by the Foreign Investment Prmotion Agency (FIPA).

The report is based on a comparison between the annual net costs of some jobs in Tunisia (IT support analyst, electronic engineer, business development director, R&D team leader, robotics engineer, production operator) and their costs in the above-mentioned countries. The report focused on competitiveness in terms of low costs of these categories of workers.

For IT support analysts who provide front-line support, train users and install IT systems, Tunisia has the lowest annual net costs. It is about €6,587 (€1 = 3.38 Tunisian dinar). The report thus estimates that this category of workers in Tunisia is 76% more "competitive" than the sample average which is around €26,966 per year.

Electronic engineers design, develop and test electronic components, devices, systems or equipment of all kinds. They may specialize in at least one of the areas of control engineering, instrumentation, signal processing and/or telecommunications engineering. For this category as well, Tunisia has the lowest annual net costs in the sample with €15,153. According to the report, this category of workers in Tunisia is thus 67% more "competitive" than the sample average which is around €46,117 per year.

Tunisia also has the lowest annual net costs (€13,842) for the category of business development directors, whose mission is to identify and develop new and existing referral sources to develop relationships and multiply business opportunities. They are in charge of maintaining working relationships with existing clients in order to keep them. This category of workers in Tunisia is 67% more "competitive" than the sample average which is around €42,779 per year.

Tunisia is also at the bottom of the scale for the category of R&D team leaders. R&D team leaders are in charge of developing and improving products or new systems. They lead a team working on a project or part of a research project of medium complexity. With annual net costs of around €16,854, this category is 66% more «competitive» than the sample average which is around €49,950 per year.

Tunisian robotics engineers are the least paid compared to their counterparts in the sample countries. Robotics engineers are responsible for designing, testing and building robots. They use computer-aided design and drafting and computer-aided manufacturing (CADD/CAM) systems to perform their tasks. They also make computer programmes suitable for installing the robot. With annual net costs of €17,196, this category of workers in Tunisia is 66% more «competitive» than the sample average (€51,091 per year).

For an «average» qualification such as that of a production operator, Tunisia rank last with net costs of €5,843. This category in Tunisia is thus 77% more competitive than the sample average which is around €26,408 per year.

