A small cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Monday decided to launch an investment week with a multi-sectoral approach in the coming weeks.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of prioritising investment to create wealth and stimulate economic dynamism.

He stressed the need to streamline procedures to attract foreign investors, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi Sebai gave a presentation on the reforms included in the national strategy to improve the business climate.

The strategy focuses on simplifying and digitising the processes for starting a business and finding new investment opportunities through a "life events" approach.

It also discussed frameworks for the elimination of certain permits and their possible replacement with simplified specifications, where appropriate.

The meeting stressed the importance of regular monitoring and assessment of the business climate, based on internationally accepted approaches and standards.

This would "improve Tunisia's positioning and competitiveness and make it more capable of attracting international investment".

