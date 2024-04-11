Expat remittances rose by 4% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of the previous year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Transfers reached TND 1,810 million until March 31, 2024, compared with TND 1,738 million during the same period in 2023.

These remittances have helped consolidate Tunisia's foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded TND 23 billion, at the end of last week equivalent to 106 days' imports.

Tourism revenues, on the other hand, reached TND 1,225.8 million at the end of March 2024.

Expat remittances exceeded TND 7 billion in 2023, increasing foreign exchange reserves and covering 65% of the external debts.

According to the Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE), about 2 million Tunisian nationals live abroad.

