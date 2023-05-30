Tunisia - Cooperation projects in social promotion and migration between Tunisia and the European Union were the focus of a meeting between Social Affairs Minister Malek Zahi and European Union Ambassador in Tunis Marcus Cornaro Monday in Tunis.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the implementation of cooperation projects between the Ministry of Social Affairs and the European Union in the field of social promotion, in particular the "Amen social" programme and the joint project aimed at social integration.

The project to strengthen social integration was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry for the Family, with funding from the European Union.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the national "Tounesna" project aimed at integrating migrants into the economic circuit at the regional and local levels.

Zahi stressed the importance of cooperation in finding effective solutions to migration with the participation of all the countries concerned, in addition to consolidating the social role of the state in the context of an approach that takes account of Tunisia's capacities and paves the way for partnership and investment in the sector of economic empowerment.

The Social Affairs Minister put forward proposals for new areas of cooperation adapted to the new development approach advocated by Tunisia.

