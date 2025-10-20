Tunis – President of the Republic Kais Saïed had a meeting, on Friday, at Carthage Palace, with Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Ibrahim Bouderbala, and President of the National Council of Districts and Regions (CNRD), Imed Derbali.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on several key issues, namely the State’s social policy and the draft Finance Law for 2026, which has recently been submitted to both chambers of Parliament.

Discussions also focused on the environmental situation in the city of Gabes.

The Head of State pointed out that he is closely following the latest developments in Gabes , stressing that "the issue cannot be resolved through conventional approaches". He added that efforts are being made "to find urgent and immediate solutions to the pollution problem, pending the implementation of a comprehensive strategy aimed at the Gabes region and, more broadly, at all regions across Tunisia."

The Head of State urged citizens to stand alongside the security forces and create a united front against those who seek to exploit the catastrophic environmental situation in Gabes for "personal and well-known ends."

President Saïed emphasised that Tunisia has overcome countless challenges, expressing his unwavering determination to move forward by relying on national capacities, sovereign choices, and the progress already achieved — as reflected in the figures.

While denouncing the maneuvers orchestrated by "conspirators in a dead end" and "acting at the behest of foreign powers," the President stressed that the Tunisian people will continue along their path until they achieve full and definitive liberation.

