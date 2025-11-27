Eni inaugurated the photovoltaic plant installed at the “Lycée de Tataouine” in southern Tunisia, in the presence of local authorities and the Italian Ambassador to Tunisia, Alessandro Prunas.

The event marked the completion of the company’s programme to install solar panels in public schools across the Tataouine region, involving 14 primary and secondary institutions, for a total installed capacity of around 200 kW and a direct impact on approximately 7,000 people, including students, teachers, and school staff.

The participating schools now benefit from a stable and renewable energy source capable of ensuring continuity in educational activities while reducing their environmental footprint.

The project significantly contributes to improving basic services in the region and lowering energy costs for schools, freeing up resources that can be redirected toward the development of a more modern and sustainable educational model.

These initiatives reaffirm Eni’s commitment to sustainability and to supporting the decarbonisation of Tunisia’s energy system, in full alignment with the country’s National Energy Transition Plan.

They promote access to energy and foster an increasingly low-carbon scenario in which renewable sources become an essential and fully integrated pillar of the national energy mix.

