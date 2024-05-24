(TAP) - A small cabinet meeting on e-visas for foreigners was held on Thursday in Kasbah under chairmanship of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani.

The cabinet meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji, Tourism Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine and Director General of Border Police and Foreigners Imed Zoghlami.

The digitisation of administrative services is one of the national policy's priorities, the PM was quoted as saying in a Prime Ministry press release.

The e-visa project is part of the Digital Tunisia 2025 Strategic Plan's goals, he added.

This project will allow visas for Tunisia to be received and processed from an e-platform set up to this end.

Once set up, this platform will help facilitate the process of obtaining visas and shorten the time taken to issue this document, the press release reads.

Ways to facilitate the entry of Iraqi and Iranian tourists to Tunisia, boost economic cooperation and encourage the opening up of new tourist markets were also discussed during this meeting.

Measures will be taken to this end and announced at a later date.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).