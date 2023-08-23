Ways to speed up the implementation of the oncology centre and the treatment of osteoporosis.unit projet in Gabés took centre stage at a working session which brought together Tuesday Health Minister Ali Mrabet and Chinese experts.

Mrabet emphasised the importance of coordination between the two sides so as to expedite the implementation of this project and make its services available to the public as soon as possible, reads a ministry press release.

Emphasis was also laid on the need to swiftly complete the second phase of the project of the new hospital in Sfax, in a bid to bring it into operation as quickly as possible.

Mrabet also commended partnership and cooperation relations between Tunisia and China. The ministry, he said, is committed to bolstering these relations to speed up the achievement of major healthcare projects.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).