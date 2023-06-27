Tunisia - The trade balance in fisheries products recorded a surplus of TND 83.2 million in the first four months of 2023, down 19.4% compared with the same period in 2022, according to data from the National Observatory for Agriculture (ONAGRI) published on Monday.

The value of exports of fishery products fell slightly by 3.7% in quantity to 10.3 thousand tonnes and by 3.6% in value to TND 200.5 million at the end of April 2023, compared with the same period last year.

Average export prices remained almost unchanged at 19.5 D/KG.

The most commonly exported species are fish, crustaceans, preserves and semi-preserves.

Tunisian exports of fishery products are spread over 37 destinations, including Italy, the leading importer (accounting for 35.5% of total exports), followed by Libya (19.4%), the United Arab Emirates (13.7%) and Spain (9.7%).

Imports of fishery products rose by 5.8% in quantity and 11.7% in value to the end of April 2023. Import prices rose slightly, from 5.5 D/kg to 5.8 D/kg.

Frozen fish (frozen tuna) for industrial use are the main species imported (81.5%).

