(TAP) - The Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT) reported a 28% rise in overseas hiring in 2023, compared to 2022. It recorded 4,510 recruits in 2023, compared with 3,511 in 2022 and 2,486 in 2021, as indicated in a press release published Friday.

Germany leads in recruiting Tunisian talent, with 872 hirees, accounting for nearly 20% of the total.

Following closely are Canada (738 jobs), Saudi Arabia (542), France (542), Oman (444), and Italy (339).

In terms of sectors, the healthcare industry dominates recruitment, contributing 41% of the overall positions, with 1,839 medical and paramedical professionals. The education sector follows suit with 904 hires.

The total number of workers and experts hired overseas reached 25,084 in December 2023, up 10% from 22,846 in 2022.

The majority are distributed among Arab countries (58%), followed by Europe (26%), and North America (12%), while the remainder is distributed across African countries and international and regional organisations.

Within the framework of South-South and triangular cooperation, the Agency dispatched 87 experts specialising in networks, telecommunications, energy, information technology, and agriculture to Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Togo, and Saudi Arabia.