Tunisia - The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) will discuss, on Monday, a draft law approving the financing agreement signed on October 10, 2023 between the Republic of Tunisia and a group of local banks for a syndicated loan of TND 750 million, equivalent to €220 million and $13 million.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Finance and 18 local banks as part of the financing of the State budget provided for in the 2023 Finance Law.

The banks involved are Bh Bank, Amen Bank, Attijari Bank, Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie (BIAT), Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (UBCI), Société Tunisienne de Banque (STB), Banque de Tunisie (BT), Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB) and Banque Zitouna.

Other banks include Banque Nationale Agricole (BNA), North Africa International Bank, Al Baraka Bank, Banque Tuniso-Libyenne (BTL), Wifak International Bank, Tunis International Bank, Bank abc, Banque Tuniso-Koweïtienne (BTK) and Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats.

Through this agreement, the government aims to utilise the resources generated by non-residents' foreign currency deposits with local banks and to contribute to the stability of foreign exchange reserves.

