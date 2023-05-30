Tunisia - The National Grants Committee of the Agency for the Promotion of Agricultural Investment (APIA), on Monday, approved five investment projects worth a total of TND 14.9 million.

These projects are spread over four governorates, namely Manouba, Mahdia, Sfax and Nabeul, according to APIA.

In terms of land loans, the committee approved six loans worth TND 1 million, covering an area of 42 hectares in the governorates of Kasserine and Sidi Bouzid.

The value of privately financed agricultural investments approved by APIA during the first three months of 2023 decreased by 20.9% compared to the same period last year, amounting to TND 123.6 million, according to APIA's statistical bulletin published on April 20.

Approved investments received a total of TND 34 million, which represents 27.5% of the approved investment volume, compared to TND 39.5 million the same period last year.

The approval rate fell from 18.9% to 16.4%. The Grants Committees approved only five land loans worth TND 0.8 million, compared to nine loans worth TND 1.2 million during the same period in 2002. These loans will facilitate the integration of 72 hectares of land into the economic cycle, as against 86 hectares by the end of March 2022.

