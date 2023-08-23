Tunisia - Interior Minister Kamel Feki and German ambassador to Tunisia, Peter Prügel, agreed during a meeting on Tuesday on the need to strengthen cooperation and enhance consultation on the issue of irregular migration.

They also agreed to find concrete solutions for the voluntary repatriation of irregular migrants to their countries of origin, «an operation to be carried out in coordination with specialised international bodies,» according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

The minister spoke of the efforts made by various Tunisian state bodies and security units to combat this phenomenon and ensure the protection of irregular migrants in various regions of Tunisia.

"These efforts are still underway despite the smear campaigns launched by some suspicious parties with the intention of tarnishing the country's reputation," the same source added.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation projects that fall under the Ministry of Interior.

These projects cover various areas such as counter-terrorism, border security, technical and scientific police and the management of local affairs.

