Progress in talks on a youth entrepreneurship bank project proposed by Tunisia took centre stage as Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi Sebai met Thursday with African Development Bank Director General for North Africa Mohamed El Azizi.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Director General for North Africa Malinne Blomberg, focused on a series of cooperation projects underway, mainly the grain system consolidation programme and the youth economic empowerment programme, the ministry said on Friday.

