Arab Finance: The exchange trade between Egypt and Singapore hit $137 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus $316.9 million in H1 2024, according to a statement issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt exported goods valued at $12.2 million to Singapore in the January-June 2025 period, an annual increase from $11 million.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian imports fell to $124.8 million in H1 2025 from $305.9 million in H1 2024.

During the H1 of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Singapore’s investment in Egypt reached $210.3 million, compared to $205.3 million a year earlier.

As for the Egyptian side, the total investments dropped to $21.6 million from $30.9 million.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Singapore climbed to $30.3 million in FY2023/2024 from $23.6 million in FY2022/2023.

On the other hand, the remittances from Singaporean people working in Egypt declined to $1 million from $1.6 million.

