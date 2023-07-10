The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has received a business delegation from the Jilin Province of China to probe investment opportunities to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in several fields, the SCZone stated on July 9th.

Vice President of the SCZone for Investment and Promotion Affair Ibrahim Abdel Khalek stressed the zone's keenness to further cooperate with the Chinese side, praising the success stories that already exist on the ground, foremost of which the Chinese industrial zone Teda-Egypt, which has more than 137 industrial and service projects.

He added that the SCZONE is considered China’s gateway for many European and African markets, where investors of SCZONE enjoy access to global markets through trade agreements that link Egypt with various countries.

For his part, Director of the Outward Investment and Economic Cooperation division at the Ministry of Commerce in Jilin Province An Chuan Li expressed the delegation's aim to further cooperate with the SCZone in the fields of automotive and food industries.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).