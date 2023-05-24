The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has launched several initiatives to encourage Arab banks to finance sustainable projects, the bank stated on May 21st.

This came during the Arab Financial Inclusion Day under the Auspices of the Arab Monetary Funds, which aims to expand financial services in Arab countries and support comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

The bank’s initiatives include, allowing banks to operate outside their branches across the governorates, especially in remote areas, interacting with citizens by opening accounts without fees or minimum limits, encouraging e-wallets’ customers to use their wallets, and providing financial literacy activities.

Furthermore, the CBE issued instructions to protect the rights of customers as well as rules and systems for digital services, such as using mobile phones and digital payment tools, with the aim of contributing to expanding the availability and use of financial services and achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs)

