Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt has appointed Tamer El Mahdi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), after Mohamed Nasr stepped down from both his executive role and his seat on the board of directors, as per a press release.

The board approved the leadership changes during its meeting on September 30th, with the decision taking immediate effect.

As part of the reshuffle, the resignations of Mohamed Al Fowey, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, and Ahmed Hassan, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, were also accepted.

El Mahdi will lead the process of appointing successors to these posts to maintain operational stability and advance the company’s strategic priorities.

Joining the board in March 2025 as a representative of the Egyptian government, El Mahdi brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning telecommunications, digital transformation, and investment across diverse sectors.

Since 2020, he has served as founder and chairman of Trade Globe and Terrawaves Networks, overseeing international operations in telecom consultancy, network design, and digital infrastructure.

From 2014 to 2019, he was Group CEO of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, steering its strategic transformation and regional diversification across Europe, South Asia, and the Middle East. Earlier, he served as CEO of Orascom Telecom Algeria (Djezzy), the country’s largest mobile operator, from 2008 to 2013.

Between 2003 and 2008, as Group CTIO of Orascom Telecom Holding, he managed multi-billion-dollar investments and launched new mobile ventures in Canada, Bangladesh, Iraq, and North Korea. He began his career with AT&T, directing large-scale telecom infrastructure projects in North Africa.

Beyond executive roles, El Mahdi has held board positions with Orascom Telecom, Beltone Financial Holding, Contact Financial Holding, and other leading firms in Egypt and abroad.

He holds an MBA in International Business Administration from the Maastricht School of Management, a Master’s in Project Management from George Washington University, a Master’s in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from California State University, and a Bachelor’s degree in the same field from Cairo University.

