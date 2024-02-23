The Egyptian manufacturer of piping bulk materials Tecnogroup has invested around $10 million so far in the local market, the company’s Chairman Tamer Talaat told Al Arabiya Business.

Talaat pointed out that the company is planning to export $5 million worth of products abroad.

Moreover, he added that the shortage of foreign currency impacts the company, but the crisis is being overcame somehow.

