The Suez Canal has generated the highest monthly revenue in its history, amounting to $854.7 million, in November, with an annual growth rate of 20.3%, Asharq Business reported on November 30th, citing a statement from the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

Additionally, the number of vessels that crossed the canal in November increased by about 4.3% to 2,264, with a monthly record high of net tonnage at 135.5 million tons, marking an 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

It is worth noting that, the Suez Canal recorded the highest annual revenues in its history in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, amounting to $9.4 billion.

