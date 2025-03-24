Arab Finance: The Ministry of Health signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Healthineers to launch the first radiology equipment development center in Egypt and the Middle East, as per a statement.

The MoU aligns with the state's efforts to promote investment in all sectors, particularly the health sector, contributing to improving the quality of services provided to citizens.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official Spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said the ministry received 10 modern X-ray machines from Siemens, which were supplied to four hospitals in North Sinai Governorate.

Abdel Ghaffar indicated that the meeting also touched upon a proposed project to establish a control and monitoring center linked to six hospitals nationwide.

This aims to expand access to advanced amedical technology and enhance Egypt's healthcare infrastructure.

