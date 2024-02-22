Shell's Executive Vice President, Exploration, Strategy, and Portfolio Eugene Okpere announced that his firm is looking forward to making new oil discoveries in Egypt, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

This came during the last day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

In a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Shell's plans in the field of research and exploration were reviewed.

El-Molla pointed out the importance of accelerating development work by intensifying drilling programs for a number of wells using the latest technologies to speed up their production.

