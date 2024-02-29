Shell Egypt has sealed a framework agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the operations of all EGAS affiliates, according to a press release sent to Arab Finance.

This signing took place after the heads of agreement (HoA) signed by EGAS and Shell Egypt during COP27 held in Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.

Aligned with the American Petroleum Institute Compendium for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry, the framework, titled GHG Emissions Management Guideline, offers a step-by-step roadmap and practical guide tailored to measure and reduce carbon footprints for EGAS and its affiliates.

The framework covers the assessment of carbon footprint, establishment of a baseline, and identification of emission sources, through achievable reduction targets and actionable steps.

In parallel, Shell Egypt introduced three comprehensive capacity-building workshops with EGAS and its affiliate teams on identifying and implementing emissions reduction methods effectively.

“The guideline incorporates industry best practices into a step-by-step procedure, providing the oil and gas sector in Egypt with a reference point,” Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair for Shell Egypt, said.

“It is a demonstration of Shell Egypt’s commitment to decarbonize the gas value chain and reduce emissions on the path towards cleaner energy. It is also a testament to successful stakeholder collaborations driven by a steadfast determination to achieve a common goal we all share,” Elgabry added.

Shell Egypt has so far backed multiple of decarbonization projects aligning with Egypt’s efforts to decarbonize the petroleum sector.

In collaboration with EGAS and Petronas, Shell Egypt is supporting zero routine flaring projects at the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession and the Egyptian LNG (ELNG).

The company is also carrying out Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs to detect and eliminate methane emissions.

