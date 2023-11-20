The Saudi Arabian private sector’s investments in Egypt amount to $35 billion, Chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council Badr Al-Amiri told Asharq Business.

He added that the volume of trade exchange with Egypt exceeded SAR 60 billion (EGP 492.32 billion) during 2023.

During a press conference hosted by Egypt’s Trade and Industry Ministry, the Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al Qasabi revealed that Egypt and Saudi Arabia agreed to hold a Saudi-Egyptian forum in the near future to market investment opportunities in the two countries.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).