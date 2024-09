Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 86.8% year on year (YoY) to roughly $3 billion in July 2024, Asharq Business reported.

This marks the fifth consecutive month of growth in remittances, up by 15.9% as compared to last June.

During the first seven months of this year, remittances saw a 32.4% YoY surge, hitting around $15.5 billion.

