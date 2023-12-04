Remco Tourism Villages Construction Company (RTVC) standalone net losses after tax hiked 1,955.6% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023, as per a filing on December 3rd.

The firm endured EGP 969.142 in net losses from January to September, up from EGP 47.147 million over the same period of 2022.

Established in 1995, RTVC is primarily engaged in operating in tourism and entertainment project developments and construction.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).