Arab Finance: Redcon Properties, the real estate development arm of REDCON, has signed an agreement with Savills Egypt, a subsidiary of the global real estate advisory leader Savills, to oversee the management and operation of the multi-use Golden Gate project in New Cairo, as per an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, Redcon Properties aims to ensure the long-term management and operation of Golden Gate in line with international best practices, guaranteeing exceptional experience for tenants and visitors.

This collaboration strengthens Golden Gate’s position as one of the most prominent commercial and administrative projects in New Cairo.

It also highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the integration of advanced technological solutions in managing multi-use developments.

Moreover, Savills will supervise all phases of Golden Gate’s operations, from launch to long-term management, deploying advanced to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

These technology solutions include CAFM systems, smart platforms for asset and maintenance management, and intelligent monitoring systems for energy and water consumption.

Advanced digital reporting systems will also be carried out to enhance transparency and accountability, while delivering a smoother, more effective experience for tenants and visitors.

With investments exceeding EGP 35 billion, Golden Gate spans a total land area of 160,000 square meters in the heart of New Cairo, becoming one of the most prominent mixed-use projects in Egypt’s real estate market.

It comprises 29 administrative and commercial buildings, strategically located on South 90th Street with a 1.2-kilometer facade opposite the American University in Cairo, the project offers a unique competitive edge in attracting global companies and international brands.

The project has received the EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate as the largest project in Egypt.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).