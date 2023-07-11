Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the imaging solutions and printing technology company Lexmark to boost their business-to-business (B2B) operations in Egypt, as per a press release on July 11th.

Under the partnership, Lexmark will assist in expanding contractual print services, which would scale up printing management effectiveness of businesses, with the aim of achieving better savings and productivity.

It is worth noting that Lexmark acquired the largest market share in Egypt, representing 62% of total sales of multi-function printers over the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

