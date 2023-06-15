Tunisia - Prime Minister Najla Bouden affirmed on Wednesday, during her meeting with President of the Republic of Malta George Vella, Tunisia's willingness to strengthen its cooperation with the Republic of Malta in several sectors including employment, vocational training, trade and transport.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of joint action to take collective and united measures to build a stable and secure Mediterranean area.

The two parties also discussed the pressures caused by the unprecedented migratory flow towards Tunisia and towards European countries, Tunisia's partners.

Ms Bouden stressed the importance of European partners' support for the Tunisian government's efforts to deal with irregular migration, given its budgetary impact in a difficult regional and international context.

She underlined the importance of ensuring better coordination in the management of migration, based on measures that encourage organised mobility, within a framework of cooperation and solidarity and far from a security-based approach, in order to meet the interests of all parties.

Bouden also reiterated her congratulations to the Republic of Malta on its accession to the Security Council as a non-permanent member.

She considered that this new term of office, which coincides with Tunisia's election to the African Union's Peace and Security Council, is an opportunity to further consolidate the tradition of consultation and coordination between the two countries and to strengthen their contributions in favour of peace, security, stability and solidarity, particularly on the African continent.

The talks also focused on the State visit that the President of the Republic of Malta will make to Tunisia in the coming period.

