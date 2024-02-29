Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) is planning to extend its footprint in Egypt via its authorized distributor in Egypt, EV for Petroleum Services Company, according to an emailed press release.

The two companies have discussed in meeting PLI’s vision to expand their presence and investments in the Egyptian market.

The meeting also tackled plans to launch new products in Egypt and Africa to keep pace with the current development in passenger cars and light and heavy vehicles.

These plans come in line with the Egyptian government’s efforts in developing and localizing the oil industry.

"Petronas has the vision to transform Egypt into an export hub for neighboring countries and the African continent, by providing oils that suit the needs of vehicles according to their operating conditions, to offer superior performance and protection in harsh environments, and to contribute to fuel efficiency and reduce emissions," Mohamed Mourad, CEO and Managing Partner of EV for Petroleum Services, said.

